61.3 per cent of meeting professionals agreed that currently available event technology makes event management much easier and that it will develop and change dramatically in the next 10 years, but 92 per cent admit that meeting planners are not making the most of such technology solutions.



These were among the key findings of new research carried out for IMEX America by Meeting Professionals International (MPI) providing fascinating insight into the views of meeting professionals on event technology. It also revealed that when buying event technology products and services, only 21.2 per cent of those surveyed approached the project with confidence.



Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group said: ““We believe that having technology demonstrated by experts face to face is a highly effective way for buyers to get to grips with technology and discover how it could help them. At IMEX America we have facilitated this through guided tours and demonstrated such technology in dedicated educational areas. In addition, the many event technology suppliers at the show will be happy to explain the capabilities and benefits of what they offer at their booths.”



Among the initiatives that IMEX America has introduced to meet this need is the EventTechTours. Taking place throughout the show, they will be led by Tahira Endean. Innovation Tours are also planned for Tuesday and Wednesday, led by Glenn Thayer of Emcee Squared. IMEX America also features the TECHknowledge Area.



IMEX America 2016 takes place from 18 – 20 October in Las Vegas.



www.imexamerica.com







