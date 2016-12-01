Cvent Inc. and Lanyon Solutions, Inc, the two leading providers of event management technology solutions, announced the merger of the two companies. The merger is effective from now on, and the companies will combine business operations in the coming year.



Vista Equity Partners, owner of Lanyon, has completed its previously announced acquisition of all outstanding Cvent common stock for $36.00 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $1.65 billion.



The combined company will be privately held and operate under the Cvent brand. Reggie Aggarwal, Cvent’s founder and CEO, has been named the CEO of the new combined company. David Bonnette, CEO of Lanyon, will work with the management team through the transition to a single company. The headquarters for the combined company will be in Tysons Corner, Virginia with a significant office presence in Lanyon’s former headquarters in Dallas, Texas.



“Combined under the Cvent umbrella, and with Vista’s powerful backing, we will draw on our decades of experience to push the boundaries of event technology innovation and remain focused on delivering outstanding technology, capabilities and service to the events industry,” said Reggie Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Cvent.



"We are thrilled to welcome Cvent to our portfolio of high-performing software companies,” said Brian Sheth, co-founder and President of Vista. “There is an incredible opportunity to upgrade and expand the technology in the enormous and largely untapped meetings and events industry.”



Combined, the companies have more than 800 technology professionals, more than 700 customer-facing support staff, approximately 28,000 customers in 100 countries, powered over 2 million events and sourced over $50 billion total RFP value through their sourcing networks.



www.cvent.com

www.lanyon.com



