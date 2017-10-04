“We are shocked and saddened at the events that have taken place in Las Vegas”, says Ray Bloom, Chairman of the IMEX Group regarding the events that have taken place on Monday. But IMEX America is going to take place as planned.



On October 1 a mass shooting occurred at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. The 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on the outdoor festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard during a concert and killed at least 60 people, 527 people were injured. The shooter was found dead in his hotel room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Bloom confirms that IMEX America will be going ahead at the Sands Expo next week from Oct 10 – 12 (Smart Monday, Oct. 9): “Both IMEX America and the Sands have very strong security in place, with both visible and plain clothes security teams in the venue and at the tradeshow. Over the coming days we will be working closely with the Sands, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Las Vegas authorities to assess any additional security measures that are needed at this time. We will take their full advice in ensuring the best possible security and safety of our guests.”



www.imexamerica.com



