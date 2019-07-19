She Means Business America will take place on 9 September 2019, the day before IMEX America at Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

As part of Smart Monday, the conference about diversity, gender equality and female empowerment is a joint event by the IMEX Group and tw tagungswirtschaft supported by Meeting Professionals International (MPI). The keynote “Gender Equality: Less words and more action?” will be held by Dr. Mara Harvey, Head Global UHNW at UBS for Germany, Austria, Italy. www.imexamerica.com