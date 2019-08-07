The IMEX Group is working with partners such as Cvent, Maritz, Oregon CC) within the industry and the Non-Profit-Organization Positive Impact to engage the entire industry in how we can all best work towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For the first time since the UN announced the SDGs in 2015, they will be holding a summit at the end of September, to assess progress on these goals towards their 2030 Agenda. And, they are inviting global industries to tell them what they, as the UN, can do to help each industry work towards the goals that have been set. As a result, there is a short survey available to the global events industry – giving everyone in the industry an opportunity to voice their opinion on how global events can contribute to achieving the UN’s SDGs by 2030. This survey has been made by the same team who made the UN SDG global survey and the data will be fed back to the UN.

You can access the survey here: bit.ly/SDGsEvents