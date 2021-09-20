Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre: New Int...
Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

New Interactive 3D-Map

von Maxi Neßmann
Montag, 20. September 2021

  Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

    New Interactive 3D-Map
© ADNEC



ADNEC Group clients and exhibitors will now have the opportunity to view an interactive 3D map of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The interactive tour highlights ADNEC`s spaces and its complete venue solution including event space, interconnected hotels and more.

The interactive tour showcases all areas of the space, including locations within ADNEC along with technical information about the space such as capacity, ceiling height and its many other features.

The interactive tour is a tool for clients to view the ADNEC venue from destinations that are still restricting travel and can’t visit the site in person. The tour was produced in-house at Adnec by its professional marketing team.

About Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre is a multi-award winning venue offering organisers of exhibitions, conferences, and events outstanding facilities spread over a total space of 142,226 square metres.

This includes versatile spaces suitable for medium to large scale conferences of up to 6,000 people, 12 exhibition halls, a stunning banqueting facility, in addition to ‘The HIVE' the creative meeting spaces and engaging environment, as well as outdoor space which includes a grandstand and an impressive Marina. A complete venue solution, ADNEC also boasts a range of restaurants, cafés, shops, business facilities, and its exceptional location where it is 15 minutes away from Abu Dhabi international Airport, in addition to six on-site hotels offering ca. 1,800 rooms. As well as superlative facilities and services, ADNEC also has in-house services from its own award-winning caterer, Capital Hospitality, and logistics arm ADNEC Services to provide a turnkey solution to both organisers and exhibitors.

tags:
Abu Dhabi

