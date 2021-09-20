New Interactive 3D-Map

ADNEC Group clients and exhibitors will now have the opportunity to view an interactive 3D map of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The interactive tour highlights ADNEC`s spaces and its complete venue solution including event space, interconnected hotels and more.

The interactive tour showcases all areas of the space, including locations within ADNEC along with technical information about the space such as capacity, ceiling height and its many other features.

The interactive tour is a tool for clients to view the ADNEC venue from destinations that are still restricting travel and can’t visit the site in person. The tour was produced in-house at Adnec by its professional marketing team.