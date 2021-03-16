A growing number of convention and exhibition sites across the world have started operating as temporary COVID-19 vaccination centres, getting anywhere from 500 to over 6,000 people vaccinated every day at each location. At the same time, an increasing number of markets around the globe have begun to reopen business events with varying COVID-19 protocols in place.
To support this, the G3 Partners have released the: “Good Practice Guide: Convention and Exhibition as Temporary Vaccination Centres”. The guide was produced jointly by AIPC
, the International Association of Convention Centres; ICCA
, the International Convention and Congress Association; and UFI
, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. This good practice guidance aims to help convention and exhibition centres and event and congress organisers called upon by health authorities to convert part or all of their venue into a temporary vaccination centre.
About the guide
The good practice conveyed in this document was collected over February-March 2021 from a range of AIPC, ICCA and UFI member facilities, and enhanced by insights and information made available through the associations’ joint Safety & Security Task Force.
AIPC President, Aloysius Arlando, says: “Event venues have shown great resilience in the past year through rethinking their business models and future-proofing their workforce for a post-COVID world order. They have also committed action towards economic recovery in their respective regions, be it enhancing internal operational and technological capabilities, or undertaking new roles, such as turning themselves into healthcare facilities to share the load of national healthcare systems.”
„Rolling out vaccinations around the world in a fast and effective way will speed up the return of face-to-face events.“
Anbu Varathan, UFI President.
James Rees, ICCA President, adds: “The economic impact of global events generates the investment that makes possible the building of our industry’s venue infrastructure. It is good to see how venues worldwide have repurposed their facilities to help support government vaccination programmes. This Good Practice Guide will provide assistance to those venues and help with the global effort to emerge from this pandemic and, through the swift reopening of our industry, to drive the economic recovery that will follow.”
“Our industry’s support to the vaccination effort also benefits our whole industry ecosystem: rolling out vaccinations around the world in a fast and effective way will speed up the return of face-to-face events. We help to protect lives – and livelihoods, for society, for our customers, and for everyone in our industry,” confirms Anbu Varathan, UFI President.www.ufi.org/good-practice-guide-convention-and-exhibition-centres-as-temporary-vaccination-centres