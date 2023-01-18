Copenhagen: World Capital of Architecture
  1. Home
  2. International
Copenhagen

World Capital of Architecture

von Maxi Neßmann
Mittwoch, 18. Januar 2023

Most Read

  1. Great reconnection

    CES is back and thriving
  2. Living legends

    Competing for the final of the 10th Gelato World Cup
  3. Copenhagen

    World Capital of Architecture
Photo: Daniel Rasmussen



Copenhagen takes on the title of UNESCO-UIA World Capital of Architecture on 17 January. Copenhagen is only the second city in the world to hold this triennially awarded title designated to the host city of the UIA World Congress of Architects.

The congress, which is expected to attract up to 10,000 delegates, will take place at the Bella Center in Copenhagen from 2 to 6 July. Copenhagen was awarded the congress after presenting an ambitious Nordic bid with the theme ‘Sustainable futures’.

“We are very excited to see Copenhagen take on the title of UNESCO-UIA World Capital of Architecture, which is a nod to the city’s strong architectural legacy and its focus on sustainable solutions and human-centred design,” says Mikkel Aarø-Hansen, CEO at Wonderful Copenhagen, Copenhagen’s official tourism organisation and continues:  

“The title is also the result of Copenhagen hosting the 2023 UIA World Congress of Architects. Being a popular congress destination, Copenhagen won the bid to host the UIA congress by focusing on sustainability and the role of architecture in realising the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals.” 

As the World Capital of Architecture, Copenhagen will host a series of events and exhibitions showcasing the city's diverse and world-renowned architectural landscape. These events will highlight the work of local architects and urban planners, as well as the contributions of international designers and firms. The city will also serve as a hub for discourse and collaboration, bringing together experts from around the globe to discuss the future of the built environment.  

Copenhagen’s architecture is often praised for its human-centric approach and focus on sustainable solutions. This is evident when visiting architectural landmarks such as CopenHill, which is a power plant with a ski slope on its roof and the Bicycle Snake bridge, which is a bike-first urban design. This particular focus on including and engaging its citizens remains a key element in the various World Capital of Architecture activities and exhibitions taking place throughout 2023.  

Copenhagen will hold the title of World Capital of Architecture until 2026 when it passes on the baton to Barcelona.

About Copenhagen Convention Bureau
Copenhagen is a frontrunner when it comes to sustainable development and solutions. The local meetings industry is no exception with the destination currently ranked 2nd on the GDS Index. The ambition for 2030 is to ensure that tourism in Greater Copenhagen positively impacts local and global sustainable development. The Copenhagen Sustainability guide is part of this ambition by helping minimise CO2 and at the same time drive sustainable transformation processes through engagement programmes facilitated by Copenhagen Legacy Lab.

tags:
Copenhagen UN

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related news
Photo: Wonderful Copenhagen VisitCPH Copenhagen Kopenhagen
Copenhagen Legacy Lab
Case Studies From Key Congresses
Photo: Wonderful Copenhagen VisitCPH Copenhagen Kopenhagen
Copenhagen As A Host
International Gastroenterology Congress in 2023
Photo: PCMA PCMA EMEA 2023 denmark
PCMA confirms
Copenhagen for Convening EMEA 2023
stats