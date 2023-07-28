Cvent : Launch of “Cvent Events+”
  1. Home
  2. International
Cvent

Launch of “Cvent Events+”

von Maxi Neßmann
Freitag, 28. Juli 2023

Most Read

  1. Cvent

    Launch of “Cvent Events+”
  2. Net Zero Carbon Events (NZCE)

    More Leading Venues Join the Contributors
  3. UFI Global Barometer

    Exhibition Industry Reaches Pre-Pandemic Level



Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, unveiled its new Cvent Events+ solution at Cvent CONNECT in Las Vegas. As a component of Cvent’s event marketing and management platform, Events+ enables year-round engagement with event audiences and empowers users to capitalise on the power of video to facilitate a more effective event marketing strategy.

Events+ is built to leverage existing event content in a fully branded, on-demand video library, enabling event organisers to better engage audiences and generate interest for future events.

Events+ works seamlessly with Cvent Registration, the Cvent Attendee Hub, and Cvent Webinar, and its cross-promotion tools help increase visibility, registrations and attendance across an entire event programme. It also includes an feature allowing logged in guests to see who from their prior event connections are planning to attend upcoming events.

"Many of today’s event organisers and marketers are hosting more events – across more formats – than ever before, which can make it challenging to capitalise on all the incredible content and leverage it to increase brand awareness and drive attendees to their upcoming events,” said Cvent Chief Marketing Officer, Patrick Smith.

“Events+ acts as a digital extension of an organisation’s event programme where attendees will go to binge on curated ‘best of’ on-demand event video content and easily find and register for upcoming events. We’re excited to unveil this new solution to help organisations engage with their audiences year-round, while giving event marketers and planners more opportunities to extend the life of their events and maximise attendance for their event and webinar programmes.” 

Events+ addresses many of the top event planner and marketer pain points by Increasing awareness for upcoming events and webinars, driving attendees engagement in between marquee experiences, enhancing use of event video content and session recordings post-event, as well as in mitigating complex, costly, or ineffective online video hosting platforms.

About Cvent
Cvent Holding Corp. is a meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,300 employees and nearly 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organisers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement.





tags:
Las Vegas

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related news
Cvent Completes Acquisition by Blackstone
Accelerating Innovation in Events and Hospitality Technology
Event technology provider Cvent has successfully completed its acquisition by a Blackstone-affiliated private equity fund, valued at $4.6 billion. This strategic move is expected to enable Cvent to continue leading the market with its technology.
Photo: Cvent/Corinthia Hotels Blackstone completes acquisition of Cvent
4.6 billion investment
Blackstone completes acquisition of Cvent
cvent
Launch of AI Writing Assistant
Cvent, a meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, has announced the launch of its AI Writing Assistant. It is already available within its event marketing and management platform.
stats