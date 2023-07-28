Cvent : Launch of “Cvent Events+”

Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, unveiled its new Cvent Events+ solution at Cvent CONNECT in Las Vegas. As a component of Cvent’s event marketing and management platform, Events+ enables year-round engagement with event audiences and empowers users to capitalise on the power of video to facilitate a more effective event marketing strategy.

Events+ is built to leverage existing event content in a fully branded, on-demand video library, enabling event organisers to better engage audiences and generate interest for future events.

Events+ works seamlessly with Cvent Registration, the Cvent Attendee Hub, and Cvent Webinar, and its cross-promotion tools help increase visibility, registrations and attendance across an entire event programme. It also includes an feature allowing logged in guests to see who from their prior event connections are planning to attend upcoming events.

"Many of today’s event organisers and marketers are hosting more events – across more formats – than ever before, which can make it challenging to capitalise on all the incredible content and leverage it to increase brand awareness and drive attendees to their upcoming events,” said Cvent Chief Marketing Officer, Patrick Smith.

“Events+ acts as a digital extension of an organisation’s event programme where attendees will go to binge on curated ‘best of’ on-demand event video content and easily find and register for upcoming events. We’re excited to unveil this new solution to help organisations engage with their audiences year-round, while giving event marketers and planners more opportunities to extend the life of their events and maximise attendance for their event and webinar programmes.”



Events+ addresses many of the top event planner and marketer pain points by Increasing awareness for upcoming events and webinars, driving attendees engagement in between marquee experiences, enhancing use of event video content and session recordings post-event, as well as in mitigating complex, costly, or ineffective online video hosting platforms.