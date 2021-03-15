Destination Hamburg: Hamburg is getting ready...

Hamburg is an ideal city for those looking for the perfect meeting destination. The Corona pandemic is changing the world, but as a meeting destination Hamburg can rely on the unchanged advantages: Hamburg is still cosmopolitan and vibrant, smart and environmentally conscious, and can score with the highest meeting quality even with the currently so important security standards. The city is ready when the Corona loosenings allow meetings and events again. The Hanseatic city already has a few trump cards up its sleeve for the year 2021, which allow us to look to the future with tailwind and confidence.
One important point that lets Hamburg look to the future with confidence is the opening of the new CCH - Congress Center Hamburg. The CCH - Congress Center Hamburg is one of the most modern and largest congress centers in Europe. With 12,000 m² of exhibition space, 12,000 m² of foyer space and 12,000 seats in up to 50 halls, it will offer excellent conditions for a wide variety of events from 2021. All areas can be individually adapted to the respective requirements and wishes of the customers. At the same time, the location of the CCH - Congress Center Hamburg remains attractive and makes it a congress center at the top international level. And of course it is sustainable and barrier-free. https://www.das-neue-cch.de/en/
It is not only the well-known advantages of the trade fair and congress center located in the heart of the city and its ideal accessibility that Hamburg continues to have on its credit side. As a city of knowledge with its innovation-driven spirit and strong scientific community, Hamburg offers delegates an ideal environment for sustained scientific exchange and inspiring networking. Hamburg has recently proven its own potential: Earlier this year, the city was able to announce that in 2022 the Associations & Conference Forum - AC Forum for short - will meet in Hamburg for the first time. This will bring together many of Europe's most important congress organizers of scientific associations and medical congresses in Hamburg at the new CCH - Congress Center Hamburg, and thus in direct contact with the city. We see this decision in favor of Hamburg as a good sign for the future. Hamburg scores with its own special features and attractiveness even during the pandemic.
With the pandemic, the importance of hybrid and virtual events has greatly increased, in addition to security and hygiene concepts, which is why the Hamburg meetings industry has placed a focus here - and built up a comprehensive portfolio for international PCOs to map congresses in order to be able to realize all types of events in a high-quality, digital, physical and hybrid manner.
A good example is the dressage hall of the tradition-rich Hagenbeck Zoo. Built around 1903, it nowadays no longer provides space for magnificent trakheners or warm-blooded horses - but for a wide variety of event formats. And all this in an excellent environment for digital and hybrid events - the dressage hall now houses a new full-service studio for the production of digital and hybrid events for up to 180 participants. Operator Gerresheim, together with event technology specialist Nordlite, equipped the studio with four separate studio sets, a small conference room, a production office and a crew area. As the name already suggests, the zoo with the tropical aquarium is located in the immediate vicinity, making even the breaks exciting, varied and above all - exotic. www.hybridstudio-hamburg.de
"A green meadow for ideas" also offers the new green screen studio of Meissner Expo. The 100m² studio accommodates a 20m² greenbox and is equipped with everything a hybrid event organizer's heart desires: camera & sound technology, lighting, teleprompter, production and everything else needed for a successful event. Flexible furnishing of the studio, for example as an auditorium, lounge, conference area or recreation room, as well as individual partitioning, e.g. through booth construction or a separable stage, round off the package. https://studio.meissner-expo.de/en/
So we are looking positively into the future! And we can hardly wait to present Hamburg to event organizers and guests once again as what it is: a distinctive, charming metropolis with excellent meeting facilities! Get in touch with us to let us convince you of this already now!