Destination Hamburg: Hamburg is getting ready...

Hamburg is an ideal city for those looking for the perfect meeting destination. The Corona pandemic is changing the world, but as a meeting destination Hamburg can rely on the unchanged advantages: Hamburg is still cosmopolitan and vibrant, smart and environmentally conscious, and can score with the highest meeting quality even with the currently so important security standards. The city is ready when the Corona loosenings allow meetings and events again. The Hanseatic city already has a few trump cards up its sleeve for the year 2021, which allow us to look to the future with tailwind and confidence.

One important point that lets Hamburg look to the future with confidence is the opening of the new CCH - Congress Center Hamburg. The CCH - Congress Center Hamburg is one of the most modern and largest congress centers in Europe. With 12,000 m² of exhibition space, 12,000 m² of foyer space and 12,000 seats in up to 50 halls, it will offer excellent conditions for a wide variety of events from 2021. All areas can be individually adapted to the respective requirements and wishes of the customers. At the same time, the location of the CCH - Congress Center Hamburg remains attractive and makes it a congress center at the top international level. And of course it is sustainable and barrier-free. https://www.das-neue-cch.de/en/





It is not only the well-known advantages of the trade fair and congress center located in the heart of the city and its ideal accessibility that Hamburg continues to have on its credit side. As a city of knowledge with its innovation-driven spirit and strong scientific community, Hamburg offers delegates an ideal environment for sustained scientific exchange and inspiring networking. Hamburg has recently proven its own potential: Earlier this year, the city was able to announce that in 2022 the Associations & Conference Forum - AC Forum for short - will meet in Hamburg for the first time. This will bring together many of Europe's most important congress organizers of scientific associations and medical congresses in Hamburg at the new CCH - Congress Center Hamburg, and thus in direct contact with the city. We see this decision in favor of Hamburg as a good sign for the future. Hamburg scores with its own special features and attractiveness even during the pandemic.