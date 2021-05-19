Visitor registration for IBTM Wired
is now open, with a 20% Early Bird discount bringing the price to $159 USD for a limited time only. Registration fee for hosted buyers is $5 USD, regular price for visitors is $199 USD. The event takes place online from 28 June to 1 July 2021.
IBTM Wired is the newest addition to IBTM’s global portfolio of events and intelligence for the meetings, incentives, conferences and events industry. During IBTM Wired, visitors will get access to 60 topical education sessions specifically designed to provide key insights and tangible learnings to support recovery post pandemic. The event also includes online access to the SMF (Singapore MICE Forum) x IBTM Wired conference which takes place on 28 June.
As well as access to the education programme, visitors can take advantage of the ‘walk up’ video meetings function at the event to request meetings with leading suppliers, venues and destinations from around the globe; an opportunity to forge new business connections and renew existing ones. During the event attendees will embark on a virtual world tour. Each day will provide key insights into a region, from industry outlooks to expert opinions that will help professionals discover new opportunities, expand their areas of focus, and get the latest information on each region’s recovery.
From hybrid events and sustainability to women in leadership, technology, safety and trends, each day features a packed programme of content, covering important topics relevant to the industry now. These include sessions such as ‘Your Future-Ready Career’ – what your professional development should look like in the face of ever more intelligent technology; and ‘The Engagement Challenge’ – key considerations in the planning process to create an engaging hybrid event experience. In addition, four high-profile keynote speakers will present inspirational and thought-provoking sessions on each day of the event.
Event Manager Michael Jones said: “We’ve partnered with some of the leading international industry associations, visionaries and thought leaders to create a truly global four days of cutting-edge education for IBTM Wired. Our packed programme of live and on-demand education sessions will provide valuable learning experiences and inspirational ideas, giving professionals the tools they need for the next chapter in meetings and events.”
To enhance audience engagement, most sessions will be live to facilitate audience interaction and engagement. The event platform, built by Sector Global, will be open 24 hours a day for the event’s duration so that the global community can tailor their schedule to their time zone. www.ibtmwired.com