Global innovations and strategic partnerships

mci group, a global platform for marketing innovation and breakthrough communication in the digital age, publishes its 2022 annual report. The global agency network delivered 5,510 campaigns and digital activations for more than 1,200 clients across 31 countries. 2022’s annual turnover of €465,8M is a 92% increase on that of 2021.

In 2022 mci group helped associations, federations, brands, NGOs and governments to succeed in the relationship economy of the digital age by:

Celebrating 15 years as a UN Global Compact agreement signatory, underlining the group’s triple bottom line approach to People, Planet and Performance, encouragement of an active culture of care and responsibility, and commitment to diversity, carbon neutrality and sustainable growth.

Delivering unforgettable brand experiences for exclusive and global luxury brands through the expanded footprint of Black Flower event and experiential agency with three Black Flower studios based in NYC, Paris and Geneva.

Strengthening global public affairs and strategic communication division through the acquisition of Business Bridge Europe consultancy.

Publishing The Association Engagement Index, a global study aimed at offering association clients’ key insights on member performance and relationship engagement.

Sebastien Tondeur, mci group Chief Executive Officer, says: “It has become increasingly apparent to us that for engagement marketing as an industry, the biggest opportunities, and the most pressing challenges, are essentially global in nature. It is our mission to have a positive impact: bringing people together, crossing boundaries, connecting brands and their future champions, while treading softly and carefully in this most beautiful world.

Our work is about bringing our clients’ brand voices to their audiences in a way that builds lasting memories, and sparks transformation – but we do this work with care, warmth and respect.”

Discover the report on mci’s website: mcigroupannualreport2022.com