New Chief Creativity Officer

mci group names Sylvia Andre Chief Creativity Officer to spearhead and advance the focus on creativity. Sylvia Andre has been leading the marketing for the mci group as Chief Marketing Officer. She takes on this additional role to incorporate creativity as part of the business core thinking as a step further to ensure innovation and differentiation of the group's solutions for clients.

Sylvia was the leading architect of the mci group, MCI agency, Black Flower Agency, Ovation and Insidery brand refresh. In addition to her current marketing role, she will be shaping the mci group's creative strategy in collaboration with the agencies' creative community of directors, strategic planners, and creative technologists. Sylvia will guide the creative community to support their ongoing quest to inspire, innovate and create ideas to solve customers' key challenges.

Sebastien Tondeur, mci group Chief Executive Officer, says: "Nowadays, more and more organisations understand the value creativity brings to the business. For all mci group agencies, communities and ventures, creativity was what set our work aside from simply offering off-the-shelf services. Creativity is the nexus of our business."

Sylvia Andre, mci group CCO, says: "Creative thinking is about taking the mundane, the ordinary, and the expected and transforming it into something extraordinary. It is about cultivating a connection with the audience and helping them feel represented and understood. As a result, creative thinking leads to higher levels of engagement."