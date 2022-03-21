Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre: R...
  1. Home
  2. International
Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Return of AIME

von Pia Such
Montag, 21. März 2022

Most Read

  1. Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

    Return of AIME
  2. National Confectioners Association

    Sweets & Snacks Expo alternates between locations
  3. Informa

    Informa reports revenue and profits growth
Foto: MCEC
In Australia the AIME is the first national tradeshow to welcome international delegates since the pandemic hit.
In Australia the AIME is the first national tradeshow to welcome international delegates since the pandemic hit.



Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) welcomes the return of APAC’s largest business events gathering for the Asia Pacific Incentive and Meetings Event (AIME) this week from March 21 to 23.   

AIME is the first national tradeshow to welcome international delegates since the pandemic hit. MCEC will welcome international visitors from the key trading partners across APAC including New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Hong Kong, and South Africa. The goal of the event is to transfer foster learnings and to support the connection and community. The show includes two options: a 3-day in-person event and a 5-day virtual platform called AIME Online for those unable to attend in person.   
„AIME will be a celebration of the resilience of our industry and a wonderful opportunity to reconnect.“
Peter King, MCEC Chief Executive

Over the three days, AIME will facilitate over 14,000 meetings, matching buyers needs with the destinations and services on offer.  1,500+ visitor buyers and visitor suppliers are expected to attend the tradeshow where MCEC will host a zero waste cafe and an experience to illuminate blue sky thinking.   

"With international borders now open, AIME will be a celebration of the resilience of our industry and a wonderful opportunity to reconnect and welcome people back to Melbourne and MCEC," Peter King, MCEC Chief Executive. “In Australia, an average of 440,000 business events are delivered annually, making a direct contribution to the economy and supporting 230,000 jobs, AIME is a chance to ensure this continues and expands” he said.  

Pre COVID-19, the business events sector was a strong performer for Australia with 1.04 million arrivals, spending $4.5 billion, making international business events visitors the second largest yielding market for Australia.  Business events contributed around $36 billion to Australia’s economy, and the leading industry bodies put that figure globally at $2.5 trillion.
ABOUT MCEC
Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) turns concepts on their head to make each experience extraordinary. Within that they welcome events of all shapes and sizes, from meetings and conferences to exhibitions, concerts and galas, whether in-person, virtual or hybrid.
tags:
Melbourne Asia Peter King Japan Katar Singapore Hongkong

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related news
Photo: Ales Otava Photography Prague Solidarity with Ukraine - (c) Ales Otava Photography
Prague Solidarity with Ukraine
Statement on the Current Development in Prague
Photo: UFI Monica Lee-Müller (left), Mary Larkin (top right), Anbu Varathan (bottom right)
UFI
Anbu Varathan stepping down
Photo: Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash UFI suspends its Russian members
Response to the military actions
UFI suspends its Russian members
stats