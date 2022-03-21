Return of AIME

„AIME will be a celebration of the resilience of our industry and a wonderful opportunity to reconnect.“ Peter King, MCEC Chief Executive

AIME is the first national tradeshow to welcome international delegates since the pandemic hit. MCEC will welcome international visitors from the key trading partners across APAC including New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Hong Kong, and South Africa. The goal of the event is to transfer foster learnings and to support the connection and community. The show includes two options: a 3-day in-person event and a 5-day virtual platform called AIME Online for those unable to attend in person.Over the three days, AIME will facilitate over 14,000 meetings, matching buyers needs with the destinations and services on offer. 1,500+ visitor buyers and visitor suppliers are expected to attend the tradeshow where MCEC will host a zero waste cafe and an experience to illuminate blue sky thinking."With international borders now open, AIME will be a celebration of the resilience of our industry and a wonderful opportunity to reconnect and welcome people back to Melbourne and MCEC," Peter King, MCEC Chief Executive. “In Australia, an average of 440,000 business events are delivered annually, making a direct contribution to the economy and supporting 230,000 jobs, AIME is a chance to ensure this continues and expands” he said.Pre COVID-19, the business events sector was a strong performer for Australia with 1.04 million arrivals, spending $4.5 billion, making international business events visitors the second largest yielding market for Australia. Business events contributed around $36 billion to Australia’s economy, and the leading industry bodies put that figure globally at $2.5 trillion.