James Rees, President of the Joint Meetings Industry Council which is driving the initiative for the industry: “It is superb testimony to our industry and the importance of this campaign that we have the financial support of so many leading organisations and more continuing to join us."

More than 30 major meetings and events industry organisations from across the world are now financial contributors to Net Zero Carbon Events (NZCE), the industry’s global initiative to address climate change that was launched at Cop26 in Glasgow in 2021. Currently, different groups are working on the preparation of reports with recommendations for each workstream in the run-up to Cop28 in December 2023.

After the launch of the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge, the Net Zero Carbon Event Roadmap was published at Cop27 in November 2022. It is available as a Full Report with comprehensive information on how to implement action to achieve Net Zero, and as an Executive Summary. Eight workstreams have been identified to deliver on the priorities identified by the Roadmap (Measurement, Reporting, Carbon offsetting, Venue energy, Smart Production and Waste Management, Food and Food Waste, Logistics, Travel and Accommodation). Groups are currently working to produce reports with recommendations covering each workstream ahead of Cop28 in December 2023.

More and more leading venues are joining the contributors. The European Major Exhibition Centres Association (EMECA) recently became the 30th organisation to become a funding partner of the Net Zero Carbon Event initiative. After confirming Gold Level funding, Barbara Weizsäcker, Secretary General of EMECA said: “This is a very important issue for our members and our industry in Europe and globally. EMECA is committed to reaching the 2050 net zero carbon emissions goal and many of our members are supporters, signatories and actively contributing to the NZCE work-streams."

“We believe that as the association of the largest venues in Europe we have a special responsibility in this field. The NZCE initiative is highly valuable to us not only for the excellent resources such as the Roadmap and guidance on measuring and reporting but also for compiling and helping to share advice and best practice to all players in our industry implementing programmes to achieve net zero. This is why we have chosen to become Gold Level funding partners”, Weizsäcker emphasised.



„By joining this project, we can align our plan with global community and partake in actions to respond to the climate change..“ Sutichai Bunditvorapoom, Executive Vice President of N.C.C. Management and Development Co., Ltd., manager of the QSNCC.

Also a Gold-level contributor is now The Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE). It is committed to helping combat and mitigate the effects of climate change through pragmatic and accessible technical solutions. Marie Hunter, Head of Global Meetings, Conferences and Events said: "IEEE sponsors over 2000 conferences per year and we recognize, with this large global footprint, we can play an important role in influencing the move towards a sustainable future. We believe Net Zero Carbon Events can be an impactful initiative to support our common goals for the events sector."

The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Thailand (QSNCC) recently became a Green level contributor. When asked why QSNCC has joined as a funding partner Sutichai Bunditvorapoom, Executive Vice President of N.C.C. Management and Development Co., Ltd., manager of the QSNCC said: “As a key player in the event industry in Thailand, QSNCC has already set the plan for Net Zero and has taken several actions on sustainable development. However, we understand that further collaboration on the international level is also much needed as part of the global community.”

Net Zero Carbon Events is open to all organisations involved in events. Registration is free of charge, but financial contributions are crucial to developing the campaign. See here for more information.