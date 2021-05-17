Copenhagen's persistent focus on green legacy

Congress destination Copenhagen is ready with a brand-new and forward-looking Copenhagen Sustainability Guide
with solutions and strategic thoughts on next-generation events and congresses that leaves no-one behind. In Copenhagen, the ambition has long been to ensure that most events and congresses hosted in the city also act as drivers of sustainable development. As a result of it, the perception in our day is, that all kinds of events held in Copenhagen, as well as local lifestyle, have the potential to inspire and influence platforms of knowledge exchange, innovation, culture, and talent attraction and to boost sustainable development.
Along with potentially creating positive impacts in local communities, events also leave adverse effects like carbon emission footprints and excessive consumption. These downsides need to be constantly addressed, and therefore the city’s convention bureau, Copenhagen CVB, has developed a next-generation green guide, the Copenhagen Sustainability Guide, offering a holistic and refreshingly hands-on approach to staging sustainable business events in the city. The guide is a natural extension of the destination’s overall ‘Tourism for Good Strategy 2030’, and it urges planners, associations, organisations, companies, and others to pursue future events with a lasting sustainable and positive impact on society.
For years, Copenhagen has been known for its focus on reducing event footprints or single-use plastic, minimizing food waste, introducing alternative plant-based food options, etc. Next came attention to delegates' footprints from travel, accommodation, consumption outside the event space itself, and more.
However, whereas these areas continue to be highly relevant in the planning process, going beyond and forming new types of business events that boost sustainable development is what is needed now and in future.
„New generations of events and congresses need a much more holistic approach to sustainable solutions.“
Kit Lykketoft, Director of Copenhagen CVB
“New generations of events and congresses need a much more holistic approach to sustainable solutions. One that engages and inspires participants, exhibitors, and suppliers alike and drives lasting sustainable impact in communities - before, during and after an event,” explains Kit Lykketoft, Director of Copenhagen CVB. She adds: “In Copenhagen, we work with sustainable solutions and legacy work on many levels. Our Copenhagen Legacy Lab, launched in 2019, and this hands-on sustainability guide are only two examples out of many on how we continue to build and share thoughts and tips on future regenerative, resilient, and responsible event planning with the outside world, to create a lasting positive impact."
The extensive new guide is produced by Copenhagen CVB along with partners and consultants and is, amongst others, based on interviews with organisers about their work, needs, and wishes. It holds conversations with stakeholders shedding light on how events can help set ambitions and sustainable solutions in local (and global) communities, and much more. The guide is based on six key pillars and offers insights into how to pioneer and/or contribute to the development of new generations of sustainable events, and comprises tips, tricks, and tools to assist and inspire. On top, some exciting case examples help set the bar for strategic sustainable planning processes in different kinds of business events. Copenhagen Sustainability Guide
targets both experienced event planners and newcomers and wishes to encourage everyone in the value chain to continue their sustainability efforts or to get started on the sustainability agenda - clients, partners, suppliers, companies, and organisations alike – leaving no one behind. The masterminds behind the guide consider it a ‘work in progress’ and only one out of many local tools created to motivate new consumer behaviours, conscious travel, and sustainable business practices.