The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOCC)
states that it has made sustainability a top priority and is taking steps to reduce environmental impacts. While the coronavirus pandemic impacted hosting events in 2020, NOCC took advantage of the downtime and made critical facility upgrades that will reduce their environmental footprint, and in turn, help make the facility a leader in sustainable events.
"As one of the top convention centre facilities in the nation, it is crucial that we meet and exceed national standards when it comes to sustainability and environmental impact," said Michael J. Sawaya, president of the convention centre. "Nowadays, sustainability and eco-friendly practices are significant when it comes to booking future meetings and events, and this goes far beyond 'just recycling.' By making these energy, water and capital upgrades, we are committed to reducing the environmental impact of large-scale meetings here in New Orleans while at the same time helping our future customers meet their own sustainability goals."
„Sustainability and eco-friendly practices are significant when it comes to booking future meetings and events.“
Michael J. Sawaya, president of NOCC
NOCC has made major strides in energy, water, and capital conservation. The improvements include switching to energy-efficient LED lighting, improvements to energy management systems by replacing cooling towers and chillers, and real-time energy reduction tracking through Entronix, to name all but a few. Additionally, the centre is pursuing Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED), a sustainable building certification used across the U.S. and by major facilities and convention centers.
www.mccno.com/sustainability-efforts