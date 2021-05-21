As multiple countries are reopening their borders, VisitFlanders Convention Bureau
worked hard on a framework to safely restart its congress, meetings and events industry. In collaboration with the Alliance of Belgian Event Federations, the Expertise Centre for Public Impact KdG and the Belgian Government, VisitFlanders and EventFlanders provide as of today three practical tools that are available free of charge and in different languages including English to any organiser, namely the Covid Event Risk Model (CERM), the Covid Event Protocol and the Guidebook Coronaprevention for Venues.
The primary goal of these three tools is to make it possible to safely organize touristic, sports, cultural and corporate events and congresses in Flanders, Wallonia and Brussels, in accordance with the health safety measures laid out by the Belgian government. Three tools provide framework to safely organize events and congresses in Belgium.
In order to guide congress and event organisers (PCOs), associations and venues in the safe organisation of their events, three tools have been developed and posted online:
• The Covid Event Risk Model (CERM) enables organisers to test their conferences and events for potential COVID-19 safety risks. On www.covideventriskmodel.be, private and public organisers can fill in a questionnaire, based on 20 parameters that are known to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. These parameters will be adjusted depending on the phase of recovery Belgium is in.
• The Covid Event Protocol is a guide for organisers to assess whether it is possible to organise a conference or event in accordance with the health safety measures. Furthermore, the protocol provides information on what additional efforts can be made to organise the event as safe as possible and provides guidance to the CERM.
• The Guidebook Corona prevention for Venues provides meeting and conference locations with a handy checklist and information and tips on how to safely organise events and conferences, with the health of participants and employees in mind during pandemics and similar situations. This guidebook is available in Dutch and English.
VisitFlanders is the official tourist authority for Flanders, the northern region of Belgium. VisitFlanders is committed to the sustainable development and promotion of tourism to and in Flanders.
EventFlanders is a collaboration between VisitFlanders, Sport Flanders, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Culture, Youth and Media. The aim is to attract International top events in the field of culture, sports or gastronomy to Flanders or to grow existing Flemish events.
The Alliance of Belgian Event Federations was created by the trade associations ACC Belgium, BESA, BECAS/UPT and Febelux. They represent the organisers, suppliers, caterers and venues for public, institutional, B2B and B2E events, fairs and congresses. The Alliance is supported by the Belgian Spectacle Association (BSV), the Federation of Music Festivals in Flanders (FmiV), the Association of Meeting Professionals (MPI), the Cultural Sector (STEPP) and the wedding planners.
The Expertise Centre for Public Impact at the Karel de Grote University College (KdG) conducts applied scientific research with the aim of better attuning events and other urban activities to citizens and society.