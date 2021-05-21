About the partners

VisitFlanders is the official tourist authority for Flanders, the northern region of Belgium. VisitFlanders is committed to the sustainable development and promotion of tourism to and in Flanders.



EventFlanders is a collaboration between VisitFlanders, Sport Flanders, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Culture, Youth and Media. The aim is to attract International top events in the field of culture, sports or gastronomy to Flanders or to grow existing Flemish events.



The Alliance of Belgian Event Federations was created by the trade associations ACC Belgium, BESA, BECAS/UPT and Febelux. They represent the organisers, suppliers, caterers and venues for public, institutional, B2B and B2E events, fairs and congresses. The Alliance is supported by the Belgian Spectacle Association (BSV), the Federation of Music Festivals in Flanders (FmiV), the Association of Meeting Professionals (MPI), the Cultural Sector (STEPP) and the wedding planners.



The Expertise Centre for Public Impact at the Karel de Grote University College (KdG) conducts applied scientific research with the aim of better attuning events and other urban activities to citizens and society.