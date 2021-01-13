Dutch company Meetingselect announced the completion of the acquisition of the German-based MICE Access, a global meetings distribution technology, originally founded in 2007.MICE Access is an interface technology allowing online travel agencies and meetings & event technology providers to connect to the Meetings API or design their own portals while increasing the reach and distribution for hotels and venues at the same time. MICE Access has been struggling to continue business operations since the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic in the beginning of the year and filed for insolvency. To ensure business continuity, Meetingselect has taken over control of operations, staff and assets since August 1, 2020.In addition to the acquisition, Meetingselect also introduced a new offering to its audience. Meetingselect now connects companies and its employees with a Workspaces and Remote Location Booking Solution. The individuals can now easily find and book instantly out-of- home workplaces and co-working spaces close to home or the office, at creative meeting spaces and hotels.“Remote working is here to stay, and individuals are looking for a flexible network of workspaces. Companies may be looking to downsize or offering employees an alternative to the isolated work from home.”, says Martin Bergonje, CEO of Meetingselect.